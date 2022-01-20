$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $0.86. Churchill Downs reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 536.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $10.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.07. The company had a trading volume of 200,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.22 and a 200-day moving average of $220.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

