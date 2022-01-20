$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $0.86. Churchill Downs reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 536.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $10.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.07. The company had a trading volume of 200,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.22 and a 200-day moving average of $220.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.