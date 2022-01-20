$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.71.

NYSE:TDG opened at $630.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.78. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $517.37 and a one year high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,559,135 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

