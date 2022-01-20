$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will report $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $442.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $474.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

