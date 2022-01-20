-$1.51 EPS Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.82). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.86) to ($6.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.29) to ($1.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.63.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.31. 576,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,465. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after buying an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,329,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

