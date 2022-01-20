117,744 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,000. General Motors makes up about 1.9% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 49.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $57.03. 725,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,719,485. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

