121,653 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. FMR LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,967,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,071 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $35.07 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

