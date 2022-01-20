123,035 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,631,000. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 7.7% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of SolarEdge Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,351,000 after buying an additional 20,388 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG traded up $12.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.25. 13,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,904. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.84.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.38.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

