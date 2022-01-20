$13.00 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to announce $13.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the highest is $14.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $15.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $83.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $83.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $92.50 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SANW shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter worth $3,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,460 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SANW opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

