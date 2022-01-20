150,000 Shares in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Chimera Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 326.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 68,446 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 99.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 133,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at about $2,842,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 287,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 10.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIM. Barclays boosted their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The business had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.