16,540 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $238.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.53 and a 200-day moving average of $216.88. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

