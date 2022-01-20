165,880 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 165,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,164,000. PayPal comprises 1.7% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 474,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.26. 148,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,482,833. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.60 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $210.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.95.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

