$17.57 Billion in Sales Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will announce $17.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.65 billion and the highest is $20.77 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $20.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $71.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.75 billion to $74.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $65.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.84 billion to $76.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $131.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.64. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.