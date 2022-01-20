17,400 Shares in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.27% of America’s Car-Mart at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 249,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 71.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $95.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.65. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.