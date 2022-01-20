196,565 Shares in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 196,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,712,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.6% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,215 shares of company stock valued at $178,291,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $7.45 on Thursday, reaching $327.04. 271,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,141,149. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.64. The stock has a market cap of $909.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

