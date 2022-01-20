1irstcoin Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $10,312.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 46.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001044 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00102356 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,775,121 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

