$2.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will post sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Bausch Health Companies also reported sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $25.58 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 226,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $102,158,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

