$2.38 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to announce $2.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.68 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $6.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $10.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CF Industries by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CF Industries by 73.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in CF Industries by 655.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,891,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.62. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

