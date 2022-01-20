$2.43 Billion in Sales Expected for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) will report $2.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. W. R. Berkley posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year sales of $9.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.38 billion to $10.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.