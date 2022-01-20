$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.88 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $11.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $285.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.27 and its 200 day moving average is $286.05. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

