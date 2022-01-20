$23.61 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report $23.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.84 billion and the highest is $24.50 billion. FedEx reported sales of $21.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $92.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.73 billion to $95.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $96.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.84 billion to $99.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx stock opened at $252.19 on Thursday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 10,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 135,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.