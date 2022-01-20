240,000 Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Purchased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.23% of Privia Health Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $57,686,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.92. 5,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,809. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $418,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,626,144 shares of company stock worth $127,982,555.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

