$245.08 Million in Sales Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report sales of $245.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.41 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $194.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $889.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $889.50 million to $889.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.41 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

