$254.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce sales of $254.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $259.69 million and the lowest is $246.32 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $90.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 181.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $798.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $816.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($45.70) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.07. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

