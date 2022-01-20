27,122 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 394.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bruker by 516.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 22.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average is $80.97.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.