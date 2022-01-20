2,798 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AutoZone by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,945.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,967.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,762.43. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,022.61.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.