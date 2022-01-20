$3.39 Million in Sales Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to report $3.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the highest is $3.47 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $2.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $10.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.08 million, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $15.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $407.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.66. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

