350,000 Shares in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Purchased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.34% of IVERIC bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 19.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $66,580.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms bought 3,069 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $50,024.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,398 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.34. 5,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,028. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ISEE. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

