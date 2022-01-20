353,485 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 353,485 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552,000. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 3.8% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LifePro Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Devon Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 39,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 93,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.34. 264,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,330,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Bank of America cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

