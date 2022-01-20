360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $20.41

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.41, but opened at $21.64. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 5,736 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QFIN shares. CLSA upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 0.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

