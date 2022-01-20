39,675 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Exact Sciences by 210.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 405,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,726,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 380,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,335,000 after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average of $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.