$4.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will report $4.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $5.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year sales of $19.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.36 billion to $19.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $20.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $263.87 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $265.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

