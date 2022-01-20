$437.07 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post sales of $437.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.14 million and the highest is $510.00 million. Boston Beer reported sales of $460.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Beer.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $758.20.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,188 shares of company stock worth $14,152,068 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $456.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $490.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.64. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $428.13 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.