453,235 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 453,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,616,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 34.9% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.35. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,111. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.429 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

