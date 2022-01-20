$5.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will post earnings per share of $5.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings of $7.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $23.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.37 to $25.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $21.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.95 to $24.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.78.

NYSE TMO traded down $5.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $588.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,516. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $634.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.