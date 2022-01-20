$5.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post $5.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the lowest is $5.39 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $18.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $18.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.32 billion to $20.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $243.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $145.09 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

