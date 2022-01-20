$5.90 Million in Sales Expected for EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) to post $5.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.37 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full year sales of $20.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $54.69 million, with estimates ranging from $53.22 million to $57.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVgo.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVGO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth about $451,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the second quarter worth about $12,091,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth about $4,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

EVgo stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. EVgo has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

