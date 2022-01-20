$568.90 Million in Sales Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post $568.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $617.27 million and the lowest is $546.27 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $439.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after buying an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 456,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,244,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,713,000 after buying an additional 295,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after buying an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $351.43 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

