5,850 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $698.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. ASML Holding has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $786.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $787.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.