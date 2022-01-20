58,622 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,747,000 after acquiring an additional 377,947 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BERY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.27.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.