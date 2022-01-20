$658.67 Million in Sales Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to announce $658.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $657.34 million and the highest is $660.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $554.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.86.

AMG stock opened at $148.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $110.02 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other news, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

