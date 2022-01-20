66,200 Shares in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOSL stock opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $84,373.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,395 shares of company stock worth $3,135,785 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

