$7.99 Million in Sales Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will announce $7.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $22.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.25 million to $24.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $36.52 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%. The business had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 million.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $40,367.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQZ opened at $7.37 on Thursday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

