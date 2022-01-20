$76.23 Million in Sales Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to report sales of $76.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.30 million to $78.48 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $237.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $240.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $379.73 million, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $406.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $477,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at about $5,816,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $14.24 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $44.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

