76,413 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,198,398. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

