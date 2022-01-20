$8.60 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will post sales of $8.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.80 billion and the lowest is $8.47 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $35.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.21 billion to $35.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.81 billion to $38.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.93.

Shares of MMM opened at $178.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 52 week low of $167.24 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.30 and a 200-day moving average of $185.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

