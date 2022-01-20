$8.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce $8.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.00 billion and the lowest is $8.95 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $10.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.84 billion to $36.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $37.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.78 billion to $37.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $401.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

