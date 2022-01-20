$82.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to announce $82.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the highest is $107.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full-year sales of $247.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $272.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $292.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $358.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million.

DNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $912,171,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $83,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

