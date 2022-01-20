89,400 Shares in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.51% of Relmada Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.51.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $508.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.21.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). Research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

