A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AZ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 100,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,255. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies principally in Israel. A2Z Smart Technologies Corp is based in Vancouver, Canada.

