AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.50

Shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 164593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

AACAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.75 million. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. Research analysts expect that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAC Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

